From the IRONMAN media release:

More than 5,000 registered athletes from around the globe will converge on the Island of Hawaiʻi for the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship triathlon. For the first time in the event’s 40-plus year history, the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship will take place as a two-day event on Thursday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 8 with half of the athletes competing each day. As the iconic endurance event returns to Kailua-Kona for the first time in three years, the IRONMAN ʻOhana will unite to Kū Like (stand together) as athletes make their long-awaited trip to compete in triathlon’s pinnacle event.