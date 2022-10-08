UPDATE – (11 p.m. on Saturday, October 8)
- The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued another High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores of windward Hawaiʻi island, beginning on Sunday morning.
- Forecasters say an incoming north swell will generate low-end advisory surf, building to 10 to 15 feet through at least Sunday night.
- “Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous,” the National Weather Service stated. “Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.”
