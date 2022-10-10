SHOWING THEM THE WAY: The professional women had a race day of their own on Thursday, Oct. 6 as, for the first time in history, the IRONMAN World Championship took place as a two day event. Gustav Iden (NOR), who, on Saturday Oct. 8 would be crowned 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Champion, and other professional male triathletes took to the FULGAZ bike course to cheer on the women racers (Photo by: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images for IRONMAN)