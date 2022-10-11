(BIVN) – A badly decomposed body was found at a residence in Mountain View on Tuesday, and police detectives suspect the death may be the result of foul play.

From Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on Lehua Street after a caller reported going to check on the welfare an acquaintance and discovering a foul odor coming from within. Responding officers located the decomposing body on the floor of the residence.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m.

Detectives suspect foul play may be involved in the male victim’s death. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

The identity of the victim is pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case to call Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375, or email at kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov. People can also call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.