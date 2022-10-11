(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi will not cooperate with other states that try to prosecute women who receive abortions in Hawaiʻi, nor will it cooperate with any other state that tries to sanction medical professionals who provide abortions in Hawaiʻi.
Governor David Ige held a video news conference on Tuesday, where he announced that he has issued an Executive Order “protecting access to reproductive health care services in Hawaiʻi.”
“Abortion is legal in Hawaiʻi,” said Governor Ige. “Reproductive rights are protected by state law and the state constitution.”
“Effective immediately, departments and agencies under my authority shall not provide any information, including medical records, data, or billing, to another state seeking to impose penalties upon a person or entity related to reproductive health services in Hawaiʻi,” the Governor said.
The move follows the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the constitutional right to abortion.
The Executive Order noted that “numerous states across the country have moved to ban or severely restrict access to abortion following the Dobbs decision”, and that “some states have adopted – or may adopt – laws or policies purporting to impose civil or criminal liability or professional discipline” in connection with abortion procedures performed “outside these states’ own borders.”
From the State’s news release detailing Tuesday’s news conference:
Gov. Ige was joined by State Representative Linda Ichiyama, House District 32 (Salt Lake, Moanalua, Aliamanu), and Reni Soon, M.D., OB/GYN.
“I am deeply grateful for the support and protection for Hawaii’s healthcare providers being established today via Gov. Ige’s executive order,” said Rep. Ichiyama, “In these uncertain times, we must remain vigilant to ensure access to reproductive health care in all forms, for everyone in our community.”
“Abortion is healthcare. Major medical and public health organizations have stated this because it’s been shown time and again, that when access to abortion is denied, people and communities are harmed,” said Dr. Soon. “Those of us who are in Hawaii’s communities every day providing compassionate and evidence-based abortion and abortion-related care thank Governor Ige and his administration for supporting us and standing with us.”
Gov. Ige joins the governors of Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island, who have adopted similar provisions this year protecting reproductive health services provided in their states.
Hawaiʻi was the first state in the United States to decriminalize abortion over 52 years ago when the Hawaiʻi State Legislature enacted Act 1 on March 11, 1970. The right to privacy and personal autonomy are also recognized in the Hawaiʻi Constitution, article 1, section 6, encompassing personal decisions relating to procreation, contraception, abortion, and other aspects of reproductive access and choice.
