(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi will not cooperate with other states that try to prosecute women who receive abortions in Hawaiʻi, nor will it cooperate with any other state that tries to sanction medical professionals who provide abortions in Hawaiʻi.

Governor David Ige held a video news conference on Tuesday, where he announced that he has issued an Executive Order “protecting access to reproductive health care services in Hawaiʻi.”

“Abortion is legal in Hawaiʻi,” said Governor Ige. “Reproductive rights are protected by state law and the state constitution.”

“Effective immediately, departments and agencies under my authority shall not provide any information, including medical records, data, or billing, to another state seeking to impose penalties upon a person or entity related to reproductive health services in Hawaiʻi,” the Governor said.

The move follows the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the constitutional right to abortion.

The Executive Order noted that “numerous states across the country have moved to ban or severely restrict access to abortion following the Dobbs decision”, and that “some states have adopted – or may adopt – laws or policies purporting to impose civil or criminal liability or professional discipline” in connection with abortion procedures performed “outside these states’ own borders.”

From the State’s news release detailing Tuesday’s news conference: