UPDATE – (8:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 13)
- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory due to excessive rainfall over much of Hawaiʻi island on Thursday evening. Minor flooding will be possible on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams.
- “At 8:22 p.m. HST, radar and rain gages indicated spotty slow-moving heavy showers over both windward and leeward portions of the Big Island, with showers more widespread over leeward areas, including Waikoloa,” forecasters wrote. “A rain gage in Honaunau has received over 2 inches of rain this evening.”
- Forecasters say some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Papaikou, Pepeʻekeo, Waiakea Uka, portions of Saddle Road, Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Kealakekua, Honaunau, Holualoa, Keauhou and Puʻuanahulu.
- “All Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions,” stated a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message. “Heavy rainfall and ponding can cause hazardous driving conditions. Be aware that road closures may occur without warning.”
- The Flood Advisory will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. HST, although it may need to be extended beyond that time if flooding persists.
