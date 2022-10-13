(BIVN) – On Wednesday, the Governor of Hiroshima, Hidehiko Yuzaki, visited the Hawaiʻi State Library. The appearance follows Governor David Ige’s visit to Hiroshima, Japan in late August, where the leaders signed a Sister-Library Agreement between the Hawai‘i State Public Library System and the Hiroshima Prefectural Library.

First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige was also present to greet Governor Yuzaki.

“Libraries can serve as a way for countries to connect through literature, the love of reading, and an exchange of ideas which brings our world closer together in a meaningful way,” said First Lady Ige in a State news release.

“It was an honor to welcome Governor Yuzaki as we continue strengthening the bonds between the State of Hawaiʻi and Hiroshima Prefecture,” said Gov. Ige. “Our Sister State Library Agreement is one of the many ways we are building a strong future of collaboration and mutual understanding.”

A State news release describes Wednesday’s visit: