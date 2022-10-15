(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu has added Hawaiʻi island to the statewide High Surf Advisory, as the current north swell – at between 340 and 360 degrees – is impacting north facing shores of all islands.

Large breaking waves between 12 to 16 feet are expected along north-facing shores until 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

Forecasters say beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Strong breaking waves and rip currents will make swimming difficult and dangerous.