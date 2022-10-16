(BIVN) – On Sunday, October 16, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency issued its first radio message on the recent activity on Mauna Loa volcano.

“The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that earthquake activity continues on Mauna Loa Volcano,” the message stated. “The Advisory alert status has not changed and Mauna Loa is not showing signs of an imminent eruption.”

Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on Earth, continues to be in a state of heightened unrest. Scientists have measured increased earthquake activity and inflation of the summit, “most likely being driven by renewed input of magma 2-5 miles (3-8 km) beneath Mauna Loa’s summit”, the USGS said.

Mauna Loa remains at an alert level of ADVISORY.

The civil defense message referred the public to information and daily updates from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

“Your Civil Defense Agency is closely monitoring the situation and in coordination with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will notify you of any changes that may affect your safety,” the message stated.

The USGS HVO also issued an update on Sunday, reporting that monitoring data show no significant changes over the last 24 hours.

From Sunday’s Mauna Loa update by the USGS HVO: