(BIVN) – The Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo was closed on Tuesday, after lifeguards discovered a body at the bottom of the pool.

No foul play is suspected, County officials stated. They noted appropriate protocols were followed, and the police and fire departments were dispatched promptly to the scene.

“We’d like to mahalo our County lifeguards for their swift action in ensuring the prompt recovery of the body while maintaining the professional demeanor to ease pool-goer concerns through the recovery and initial investigation process,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release. “Any loss of life is unfortunate, and we send our condolences to the friends and family of the individual. We’re confident in our officers’ ability to conduct a thorough investigation and will patiently await their findings. Lastly, we apologize for any inconvenience the closure may cause, especially for those who use the pool daily for exercise and leisure.”

The Hawaiʻi Police Department followed up with this additional information: