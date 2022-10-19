(BIVN) – A training exercise that will include a simulated aircraft crash, and manikins used to portray victims, will be held today at Hilo Airport.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is alerting the public of the triennial exercise which will run Wednesday, October 19, from approximately 9 a.m. through 12 p.m.

“The exercise is to test the airport’s personnel response procedures and capabilities outlined in the Airport Emergency Plan (AEP) during a simulated disaster scenario,” the Hawaiʻi DOT said. “HDOT wants to alert the public that emergency vehicles and personnel, including Hawaii Fire Department, may be seen moving about” Hilo Airport.

The exercise will be held on an alternate runway, officials say. There will be no impact to flights into or out of Hilo.