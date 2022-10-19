(BIVN) – Two water main breaks are impacting customers on Puakō Beach Drive in South Kohala on Wednesday.

“Customers along Puakō Beach Drive will experience no or intermittent water service while DWS crews work to repair two water main breaks,” the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply said in an October 19th message. “Repairs are underway and estimated to be completed within 6 to 8 hours.”

Officials say the public will be able to use a DWS water tanker that will be stationed near the Puakō General Store.

“DWS apologizes for this temporary service interruption, and thanks its customers and the general public for their patience and understanding while repairs are being made,” the water supply message said.