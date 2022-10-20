(BIVN) – Two illegal large capacity cesspools, or LCCs, at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo, and one cesspool at the SKS Management LLC self-storage business in Kailua-Kona, have been ordered to close under a recent enforcement action taken by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA banned LCCs in 2005 under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

“Big Island companies must do their part to protect our surface water and groundwater resources from the disease-causing pollution found in large capacity cesspools,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “EPA is committed to finding and closing all remaining illegal cesspools in Hawai‘i.”

The details on the enforcement action were detailed in an EPA news release: