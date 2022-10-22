(BIVN) – A downed utility pole forced the closure of Kaumana Drive in Hilo on Saturday night.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department issued a message just before 11:30 p.m., asking motorists to avoid Kaumana Drive between Lawai Road and Country Club Drive.

“A downed utility pole between Lawai Road and Country Club Drive has closed Kaumana Drive and will require a detour of traffic for the next 6 hours until the pole and lines can be cleared,” the police alert stated.

At the time of the message, police advised motorists to detour using the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.