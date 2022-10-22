The Hawai‘i Wildlife Center in North Kohala was recently honored by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources for its years of work. The DLNR shared photos and a special news release marking the occasion.

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

On any given day, the Hawai‘i Wildlife Center (HWC) has 20-30 patients. Many of the injured birds and bats that arrive here were hurt by things people created, like golf balls, power lines, cars, guns, and poisons. Add cats, dogs, mongoose, and rats to the long list of things that threaten both forest birds and seabirds. More than a decade ago, HWC President and Founder Linda Elliott became concerned Hawai‘i was the only state in the country without a wildlife response center for downed birds. “Here we were, working in the endangered species capitol of the world and we lacked a care resource for our native wildlife. In the 1990’s it became my mission to fill this need. Now ten years after opening, we have treated 3,000 feathery patients, and a few bats.” Today, DLNR Chair Suzanne Case, presented HWC with a DLNR & YOU Citizen Conservationist Award for their tireless, professional efforts. “Though the wildlife center is on Hawai‘i Island, injured birds come from all the other main islands. Each year, from O‘ahu alone, HWC responds to 600-700 Wedgetail shearwaters, with those needing longer-term care being flown to the main Kap‘au facility for assessments, rehabilitation if necessary, and release,” Case commented.

Right now, and through mid-December is the time of year when shearwaters are downed. Demonstrating the center’s statewide reach and influence, Elliott said, “The shearwater fall-out season keeps us really busy, as does the manu-o-Kū program in urban Honolulu. Also known as white or fairy terns, orphans that can’t be returned to their nests, are flown to us and then in partnership with the Honolulu Zoo, we do a soft release,” Elliott explained. The stories of treatment, care, rehabilitation, and hopefully release are boundless. In August, HWC veterinarian Dr. Juan Guerra joined Raymond McGuire of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) to release a pair of nēnē (native Hawaiian geese) into the Hawai‘i Island Nene Sanctuary.

“Our ultimate goal is to get birds back out in the wild. Each time we release birds it’s a renewal to my spirit. We have good days and bad days at the center. Some days we have to help a bird by ending their suffering. Other days we get to experience the triumph of release,” Dr. Guerra commented. McGuire added, “Even with nēnē that have been through rehab, whether it was a golf ball strike to a leg, or an injured or amputated wing…in which case they’d have to be euthanized…we’re lucky to have the combination of HWC’s hospital and DOFAW’s predator-proof sanctuary where birds can be released to safely live out their lives in their natural habitat.”