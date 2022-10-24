UPDATE – (1 p.m. on Monday, October 24)

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation announces the temporary closure of the Kona Community Aquatic Center (KCAC pool), located in Kailua Park, for a large facility upgrade project. The project will begin with the pool’s closure on Friday, October 28, and is anticipated to last two weeks, barring unforeseen delays.

The volunteer project includes repairs and improvements to the pool deck and will involve significant concrete work. The construction is estimated to take ten days, followed by several days of facility clean-up activities.

The Department thanks pool users for their understanding and patience during this temporary closure as we work with community groups to enhance our facilities. A news release will be issued when the Kona Community Aquatic Center is reopened for use.