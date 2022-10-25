(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi and Israel recently signed a Joint Declaration establishing “a strategic partnership for friendly exchanges and cooperation”. A number of public officials attended the signing ceremony, including Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth.
Mayor Roth was on Oʻahu for the October 19th event, and witnessed the signing done by Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige and the Consul General of Israel in Los Angeles, Dr. Hillel Newman.
Former Hawaiʻi Governor Linda Lingle, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, and University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner were also in attendance.
From the State of Hawaiʻi:
The Joint Declaration establishes a formal relationship between both governments “to foster economic cooperation, facilitate joint industrial research and development, and enhance business relationships, research and educational opportunities.”
The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism and the University of Hawaiʻi will work with foundations and the private sector to facilitate collaborations.
Key sectors for professional and educational exchanges are renewable energy technologies; climate change, sea-level rise, and resilience; water, agriculture, and food security; cybersecurity; marine science; technology innovation; civics; arts; academic exchanges; and nature preserves.
