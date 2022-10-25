(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi and Israel recently signed a Joint Declaration establishing “a strategic partnership for friendly exchanges and cooperation”. A number of public officials attended the signing ceremony, including Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth.

Mayor Roth was on Oʻahu for the October 19th event, and witnessed the signing done by Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige and the Consul General of Israel in Los Angeles, Dr. Hillel Newman.

Former Hawaiʻi Governor Linda Lingle, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, and University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner were also in attendance.

From the State of Hawaiʻi: