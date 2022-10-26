(BIVN) – There were 1,327 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 2,211 cases reported last week. Of those, 197 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, a decrease from the 372 cases reported last week.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eight (8) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 12 cases

96720 (Hilo) – 131 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 26 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 12 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 23 cases

96740 (Kona) – 52 cases

96739 (Waikoloa) – 18 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 17 cases

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 6.9%, down from the 7.8% reported the week before.