(BIVN) – Mauna Loa is not erupting, and although officials say there are no signs of an imminent eruption at this time, scientists note that the giant Hawaiʻi island volcano continues to be in a state of heightened unrest.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says the heightened unrest began in mid-September, with increased earthquake rates below the summit-area (from 10–20 per day to 40–50 per day), and an increased rate of inflation. Scientists believe this unrest “is likely caused by renewed input of magma into Mauna Loa’s summit reservoir system.” The earthquake rates have been decreasing in recent days.

On Thursday, the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency issued its first news release on the Mauna Loa unrest. The agency stated: