From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police are investigating a fatal traffic collision involving two motorcylces that was reported just after 6 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the intersection of Kilauea Avenue and East Palai Street in Hilo. One of the motorcyclists was killed and the other was arrested and charged on an array of offenses.

Police investigators have determined that a Heavy Metal Customs motorcycle was traveling south on Kilauea Ave. when it collided with a 2007 Honda motorcycle that was making a left turn from East Palai St. onto Kilauea Ave. to also continue south. At the time of the collision the roadway was dry and neither operator was wearing a helmet.

Both motorcycle operators were responsive at the scene and transported to the Hilo Medical Center via ambulance due to sustaining severe injuries from the collision.

Upon arrival at Hilo Medical Center, the operator of the 2007 Honda motorcycle, 59-year-old Elgin Camacho of Hilo, was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at 6:49 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

As a result of the investigation conducted by the East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit, the operator of the custom Heavy Metal Customs motorcycle, 51-year-old Reginald Bothelo, was arrested for the following offenses:

1.) Negligent Homicide in the First Degree

2.) Operating a Vehicle under the Influence of an Intoxicant

3.) Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree

4.) Prohibited Acts Related to Drug Paraphernalia

5.) Consuming or Possessing Liquor While Operating A Vehicle

6.) Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

7.) No Motor Vehicle Insurance Policy

After conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office, Reginald Bothelo was released pending further investigation and remains hospitalized for treatment of his injuries.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit is continuing their investigation into this traffic collision. Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has information to contact Officer Clifford Antonio at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Clifford.Antonio@HawaiiCounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 32nd fatal traffic collision of 2022 compared to 22 fatal traffic collisions during this same time period last year.