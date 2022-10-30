(BIVN) – Monday, October 31st, is Halloween, and the Hawai‘i Police Department is providing safety tips for trick-or-treaters, as well as drivers and pedestrians.

“Being safe is no trick,” police wrote in a recent media release. “Using a few common-sense tips can help make Halloween enjoyable for everyone.”

Police offer these suggestions:

For tick-or-treaters:

One of the most important safety tips for Halloween trick-or-treating is having adult supervision of children at all times, especially when there is vehicle traffic.

Not having an adult looking out or monitoring your children may also be a violation of the law.

Another safety tip for Halloween is making sure that your child’s costume is safe. Costumes should fit right to prevent tripping and heat exhaustion, should allow for clear and unobstructed vision, and be highly visible.

Parents, along with children, should have flashlights readily available to illuminate walking surfaces at night, as well as to provide a warning to motorist of your location from a greater distance. Having glow type sticks attached to your child’s costume is another way to increase their visibility at night.

Parents and trick-or-treaters should stick to trick-or-treating in neighborhoods that they are familiar with and stay away from homes with poor lighting to prevent falls and injury. Unfamiliar homes can also be dangerous as there might be dogs on the property which may bite unsuspecting children.

Once trick-or-treating is done, parents should examine the candy which their child has received to make sure it was not tampered with and is safe to eat.

Parents should also stress to their kids to not eat any candy that has not been checked by them while they are trick-or-treating.

For drivers traveling on Hawai‘i Island roads:

If you or a friend drink alcohol or consume an intoxicating substance, don’t drive. Have a sober driver or call for a ride.

Avoid using handheld electronic devices. Using an electronic device while operating a vehicle is a crime and very unsafe.

If you see a drunk driver or impaired pedestrian on the road, contact Police Dispatch at (808) 935-3311. It’s best if you provide a license plate description of the vehicle and direction of travel on the road.

Be on alert for all road users, including pedestrians, at night. Children may come from between vehicles or other unsafe locations.

Slow down in areas where pedestrians are likely to be or where sight distances are limited. Keep your windshield clean.

For pedestrians walking on our island streets: