(BIVN) – The Hawai’i County Fire Department extinguished a structure fire in Puna on Sunday.

No injuries were reported in the Kamaili Road blaze. First responders were dispatched to the scene at 10 a.m. and found a two story, wooden structure partially involved in fire.

No occupants were found in the 35′ x 35′ single family home, the department says. After putting out the fire, the scene was turned over to inspectors, who are working on identifying the cause of the blaze.

The residence seemed to be occupied and in normal use, the fire department noted.