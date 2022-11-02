(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park recently issued its monthly Notice of Flight Operations for November 2022.

The National Park Service says management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, as well as “conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.”

With the ongoing eruption of Kilauea, as well as the heightened unrest of Mauna Loa, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct additional flight operations over both volcanoes to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation.

In addition, on November 3, and then again from November 15 to 16, flights will be performed for ʻuaʻu (Hawaiian petrel) monitoring on Mauna Loa between the 4,000- and 9,000-ft. elevation between 6:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Flights will also aid in endangered plant recovery in Kahuku on November 15 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. between the 3,500- and 7,500-ft. elevation

“The park regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors,” the National Park Service says. “Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.”