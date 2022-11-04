(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Defense issued a Noise Advisory in advance of Active-Duty Army training set to be conducted at Hilo’s Keaukaha Military Reservation between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 5th until Sunday, November 6th.

The training comes as the large-scale training exercise, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 23-01, is being held on Hawaiʻi island from October 31st to November 9th.

Here is the noise advisory for the KMR training that was issued by the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Defense prior to Saturday: