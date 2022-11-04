(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Defense issued a Noise Advisory in advance of Active-Duty Army training set to be conducted at Hilo’s Keaukaha Military Reservation between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 5th until Sunday, November 6th.
The training comes as the large-scale training exercise, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 23-01, is being held on Hawaiʻi island from October 31st to November 9th.
Here is the noise advisory for the KMR training that was issued by the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Defense prior to Saturday:
Active-Duty Army units will conduct training at Keaukaha Military Reservation (KMR), Hilo, on Saturday, Nov. 5 until Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. The training that involves noise will be restricted to 8 AM to 8 PM during the weekend.
Residents near KMR may hear simulated artillery, simulated machine gun fire and helicopters landing on the Hawai‘i Army National Guard training facility.
The military appreciates the understanding and continued support of the local community. While sometimes loud, this training is critical to ensure military units and service members are mission-ready and return home safely.
To report concerns related to noise or training, contact U.S. Army Hawai‘i’s Noise Concern Line at (808) 656-3487 or usag.hawaii.comrel@army.mil. Concerns are responded to during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
