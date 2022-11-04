UPDATE – (1:15 p.m. on Friday, November 4)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to an 11:35 a.m. call, South Kohala patrol officers learned that a resident saw a man dressed in green clothing walking along Mahina Street with what appeared to be a rifle on a sling. Officers conducted extensive checks in the area however, were unable to find the suspicious person. While searching for the man, police learned that Waikoloa Elementary and Intermediate School initiated a lock down. Police determined there was no imminent threat to the campus and the lock down was lifted.

Later that day at 2:42 p.m., police received another report of a man riding a bicycle in Waikoloa Village wearing a green bulletproof vest. When responding officers contacted the man, they observed that he was in possession of bullets that were not in an enclosed container as required by law. Officers arrested the man, later identified as Noe Kim Raquinio, and determined that he had a felony conviction that prohibits him from possessing ammunition. Police did not locate any firearm(s) in this investigation.

After consulting with the County Prosecutor’s Office, police charged Raquinio with two ammunition offenses, including place to keep ammunition and ownership/possession prohibited. Raquinio was released from custody after posting $1,000 bail.

Police are investigating if Raquinio is the same person seen in the original suspicious person call from earlier in the morning.

Police thank the public for their diligence and remind the people, “If you see something, say something.”

Police ask anyone who may have information on this case to contact Officer Robert McKay at (808) 887-3080 or by email at Robert.McKay@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous should call the islandwide Crime Stoppers line at (808) 961-8300.