(BIVN) – A hospice facility in Hilo says it is taking a “tactical pause”, or a deliberate break in operations, on November 18.

In a news release, Hawaiʻi Care Choices says it will shut down its Pōhai Mālama Care Center, a 12-bed inpatient hospice facility. The private non-profit, formerly Hospice of Hilo, says it will reassess “the impact of continued underutilization” of the service, as well as “the growing cost of building repair and maintenance” on the decade-old facility.

From Hawaiʻi Care Choices:

Pōhai Mālama Care Center (PMCC), a 12-bed inpatient hospice facility in Hilo owned and operated by Hawaiʻi Care Choices, will take a tactical pause on all inpatient hospice care operations beginning on November 18, 2022. All levels of the organization’s services including hospice, palliative, and bereavement care services will continue to be provided for our East Hawai’i Community in various locations other than PMCC, like patient residences, long-term care facilities, and more. The tactical pause, which is a deliberate break in operations, will allow time for Hawai’i Care Choices to reassess the impact of continued underutilization and the growing cost of building repair and maintenance that is naturally occurring after ten years of usage. CEO Brenda S. Ho states, “This tactical pause offers the necessary break to reimagine and discover possible options for this beautiful home-like facility.”

Since 2012, PMCC has been a great resource and location of inpatient hospice care for our community. However, data and trends over the years show that patients prefer to receive care in the comfort of their own homes. Board President, Karen Maedo states, “We touched many lives at Pohai Malama, but resources are limited and change has to be made when it is needed.” Currently, less than 5% of Hawai’i Care Choice’s hospice patient days are in PMCC; most of the organization’s services are delivered to patient’s residence. Medical Director, Dr. Dolan, says that “We have always delivered hospice care to where patients lived. This includes the nearly two decades prior to the time PMCC was built. This pause does not change our capability in ensuring quality care is provided.”

Hawaii Care Choices remains open and continues to offer all services. The highest priority is to minimize the impact of this tactical pause on current patients receiving inpatient hospice care at PMCC. Staff will work with these patients and families to ensure a smooth transition to other locations for hospice care. For any questions regarding this, please contact Hawai’i Care Choices at 808-969-1733 or care@hawaiicarechoices.org.