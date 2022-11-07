(BIVN) – The Three Ring Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Kona has been gifted a donation of 1,000 used linens and towels from the Hilton Waikoloa Village. The linens will be used to help care for the hundreds of exotic animals at the ranch.

A news release from the Hilton Waikoloa Village details the donation:

Hilton Waikoloa Village has donated 1,000 used linens and towels to Three Ring Ranch, an exotic animal sanctuary located on five acres above the Kona area of the Island of Hawaii. The towels will be used in the care of hundreds of exotic animals and will support Three Ring Ranch’s mission.

“Rather than ending up in a landfill, we’re glad that these resort linens will have a second life being used to care for the animals at Three Ring Ranch,” said Simon Amos, hotel manager at Hilton Waikoloa Village. “We are huge fans of Three Ring Ranch and we feel honored to support their work of providing a home to exotic animals while educating the public about our fragile ecosystem.”

Three Ring Ranch is Hawaii’s only Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) accredited facility and only exotic animal sanctuary. It has been the home of more than 130 animals including bison, zebra, monkeys, native species and many more for the past 25 years. The organization has also taken over the care of some of the former animal residents of Hilton Waikoloa Village, including Butterscotch the Moluccan cockatoo, African crowned cranes and a land tortoise.

In addition to the linen donation, Hilton Waikoloa Village also donated 12 pool passes to volunteers at the sanctuary. The pool passes will allow the ranch’s volunteers to enjoy Hilton Waikoloa Village’s pool and recreation facilities for a day.

“Three Ring Ranch is completely volunteer run and supported by the kindness of those who know and appreciate the work we do. It takes a village to care for this many feathered and furry residents,” said Ann Goody, curator at Three Ring Ranch. “Donations of materials mean we don’t have to spend precious resources purchasing those. The linens donated by the Hilton Waikoloa Village are used to care for residents, pad crates when we are sent on urgent calls to care for wildlife by Animal Control and share with the many veterinarians who provide care to our residents. These vets often respond to our unusual resident’s healthcare needs by donating their services. When we can help them by sharing an asset like the linens we repay that kindness. Many thanks to the Hilton Waikoloa Village for the continued support we enjoy.”

Three Ring Ranch was also recently selected from more than 200 GFAS-certified sanctuaries worldwide as the recipient of the Outstanding Sanctuary Award, which recognizes excellence in humane and responsible animal care; professionalism and ethics; organizational sustainability; public engagement; and contributions to, and leadership within, the sanctuary field.