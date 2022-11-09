(BIVN) – Three strong earthquakes that occurred overnight in the Pacific Ocean south of the Fiji Islands did not generate a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi, officials say.

The strongest of the three earthquakes was measured at a magnitude-7.0, followed by a magnitude 6.8 and a magnitude 6.6.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense confirmed the PTWC message in a morning message to Hawaiʻi residents.