(BIVN) – The Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce’s annual Bid for Hawaii online auction is now open, marketing products and services from local businesses as the holiday shopping season gets underway.

The auction opened on Sunday, November 13th, and will end on November 27th at 5 p.m. HST.

From the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce on November 10th, before the auction began: