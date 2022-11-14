(BIVN) – The Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce’s annual Bid for Hawaii online auction is now open, marketing products and services from local businesses as the holiday shopping season gets underway.
The auction opened on Sunday, November 13th, and will end on November 27th at 5 p.m. HST.
From the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce on November 10th, before the auction began:
Items range from a luxurious hotel stay, health and beauty products to memorable ocean adventures on the Big Island. Gift certificates to local eateries, custom engraved water bottles and even hauling services are offered to the highest bidder.
Bidders can place their offers online or buy the item outright at a given price on the auction website (biddingforgood.com). The auction ends Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. HST. This holiday fundraiser is important to the Chamber’s success as we continue to strengthen our local economy and promote the community.
Donation will be accepted until the event is over. By donating an auction item for Bid for Hawaiʻi, you’ll receive:
• Listing of your donated products/services with up to four images, a detailed description, and a direct link to your website.
• Widespread recognition and exposure – Last year’s program saw winning bidders located across Hawaiʻi and the mainland.
Donate over email to marketing@kona-kohala.com. Visit our auction site to learn more or submit your donation online.
For more information, visit www.kona-kohala.com or call the Kona Kohala Chamber at (808) 329-1758.
