(BIVN) – At the end of the month, the road to Laupāhoehoe Point will close during the daylight hours, for less than a week.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works recently announced that Laupāhoehoe Point Road will be shut down to traffic from November 28, through December 2, 2022.

“During this construction period, the road will be closed daily from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. to all traffic,” a County news release stated. “After hours, the road will only be accessible to local residents to access their homes. Message boards and road closure signs will be posted at the top of Laupāhoehoe Point Road, and flaggers will be present.”

The closure is part of an ongoing Hurricane Lane repair project. Road construction will include the repairing and restoration of damaged concrete bridge railings, and other roadway improvements.

“The County appreciates the patience of the community while repairs are being made,” the news release stated. “Please contact Ryan D. Kaleo Salvador of Jas W. Glover, Ltd, at 808-379-5583 if you have any questions or concerns about this work.”