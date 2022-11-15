(BIVN) – Manono Street in Hilo will be closed for utility work for a few days at the end of the month.

Hawaiian Electric says Manono, near the intersection of Kawili Street, will close from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, and Thursday, December 1.

The utility company says crews will remove and replace a utility pole near Hawai‘i Community College. “Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and drive with caution in the work area,” Hawaiian Electric says. “Local traffic will have access to homes and businesses.”