(BIVN) – There were 1,049 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 1,288 cases reported last week. Of those, 136 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, a decrease from the 177 cases reported last week.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are four (4) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 98 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 34 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 21 cases

96740 (Kona) – 36 cases

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 5.0%, down from the 6.0% reported the week before.