(BIVN) – A land parcel in Kaʻū that is nearly 2,000-acres in size has been “protected in perpetuity”, according to a news release from the Trust for Public Land.

The Kiolakaʻa parcel, located just east of the South Point area and stretching from mauka to makai near Kaʻaluʻalu Bay, is now under the stewardship of the Ala Kahakai Trail Association. From the Trust:

Guided by the Kaʻū community’s vision to protect their coastline from development, Trust for Public Land transferred ownership and stewardship of Kiolakaʻa – an undeveloped 1,838-acre property in Kaʻū to Ala Kahakai Trail Association, a Native Hawaiian nonprofit. Protecting Kiolakaʻa maintains miles of open space and public access to coastal lands surrounding Kaʻaluʻalu Bay and Kapenako fresh water spring, a complex of anchialine ponds, as well as important cultural sites including a section of the Ala Kahakai Trail. “We’re celebrating this milestone thanks to the commitment of the Kaʻū community,” said Reyna Ramolete Hayashi, Aloha ʻĀina project manager for Trust for Public Land. “Their aloha for this special place has ensured it will be protected in perpetuity, and we are humbled to have helped ensure their vision is now reality.” Kiolakaʻa is home to a treasured natural and cultural landscape, including one of the island’s largest cave systems, the ancient Kamakalepo settlement which includes heiau (places of worship) and habitation sites, a native dryland forest, an extensive trail network, native coastal plants, a rich marine ecosystem and two varieties of ʻōpaeʻula – a rare endemic red shrimp. With 90% of Hawaiʻi’s native dryland forests lost, the preservation of Kiolakaʻa is critical to the survival of rare and endangered plants. “Protecting ʻāina is key to preserving culture and history,” added Ramolete Hayashi. “Efforts like these give us the unique opportunity to partner with communities and honor the values and traditions they hold dear.”