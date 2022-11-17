(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi utility companies say scammers are preying on vulnerable utility customers, targeting small businesses during peak hours, and using the proliferation of cryptocurrency kiosks and cash apps for mobile phones to trick consumers.

The warning from the companies was delivered on Wednesday, which was Utility Scam Awareness Day.

From a Hawaiian Electric news release:

With worries about the current economy and making ends meet, many utility customers in Hawaiʻi are particularly vulnerable to scams. A proliferation of cryptocurrency kiosks and cash apps for mobile phones has only added to the problem. That’s one reason why today, which is Utility Scam Awareness Day, Hawaiian Electric, Hawaiian Telcom, Hawaiʻi Gas, Honolulu Board of Water Supply and Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative, along with the state Office of Consumer Protection and Honolulu Police Department, are joining forces to spread the word about the latest tactics being used by scammers. In several recent cases, consumers were told they would have service shut off immediately unless they went to a Bitcoin machine to make a payment. Bitcoin kiosks have been popping up across the state in places like gas stations, laundromats, smoke shops and mini marts. Just in the past month, one recent victim paid over $12,000 in multiple payments at a kiosk in a small restaurant. “Cryptocurrency is not accepted as payment for any utility service in Hawaiʻi, whether electricity, phone, internet, gas or water,” said Stephen Levins, executive director of the State of Hawaiʽi Office of Consumer Protection. “If you get a threatening call demanding payment by Bitcoin, gift cards, money transfer, or prepaid debit cards, just hang up and call your utility directly.”

The utilities are offerin the following tips: