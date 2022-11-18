(BIVN) – Renovations to the South Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor will get underway beginning on November 21st.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation provided an update on the planned improvements, saying the scope of work will include “new asphalt pavement and striping at existing gravel parking areas, drainage improvements, new solar powered streetlights, demolition work, and new bull rails.”

Site Engineering, Inc. has been contracted for the project.

Officials say the boat launch ramp will remain open during construction.

The existing gravel parking areas will be blocked, the DLNR says, “but parking for vehicles and trailers is available on the north side of the comfort station.”

The project cost is $792,590, and is estimated to be completed by April 30, 2023.