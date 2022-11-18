(BIVN) – Federal legislation to allow Native Hawaiian survivors of gender-based violence to access critical programs and resources through the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) was unanimously passed by the U.S. Senate.

The legislation, introduced by U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D, Hawaiʻi), makes a “very simple technical fix” to VAWA, allowing Native Hawaiian organizations to use Services, Training, Officers Prosecutors (STOP) grants “to actually serve the Native Hawaiian community.” The law, as previously written, prevented Native Hawaiian women from accessing critical VAWA resources, Hirono explained.

Senator Hirono spoke on the Senate floor in support of her legislation. From the transcript: