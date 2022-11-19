(BIVN) – During a recent meeting in Hilo, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved new six-year strategic plan for the 10-campus UH system.

The University says the UH System Strategic Plan 2023–2029 – Hawaiʻi’s University for Today and Tomorrow “will guide the state’s only public higher education system and includes vision and mission statements, foundational principles and four imperatives with metrics to measure success.” The Regents took the vote during a November 17th meeting held at the UH Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy.

The plan includes a set of “imperatives”:

Fulfill kuleana (responsibility) to Hawaiians and Hawai‘i

Promote successful students for a better future

Meet Hawaiʻi workforce needs of today and tomorrow

Diversify Hawaiʻi’s economy through UH innovation and research

“This is a roadmap to getting our institution where it should be,” said UH Regent Alapaki Nahale-a in a news release. “Is it aspirational, and at the same time, does it outline the right issues that will take us to our aspirations? I think that we have accomplished that. I feel confident that if we follow this roadmap we will be a better institution progressively, year after year.”

The plan is based on feedback gathered during meetings and town halls from students, faculty, staff, and the community. According to the University, the plan contains the following: