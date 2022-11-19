(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for much of Hawaiʻi island, which will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

East winds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, could “tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the forecasters said.

Stronger winds are expected at the summit of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, where northeast winds of 35 to 45 mph, with gusts to around 60 mph, will be possible from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. on Monday. “Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult,” the National Weather Service stated. “The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries. Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve. If you must travel to the summits, use extra caution walking and driving. Be careful opening or closing doors.”