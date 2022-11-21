(BIVN) – The holiday season is here, and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park expects to see an increase in visitors from now through January.

The park is home to two active volcanoes, but only one of them is erupting. Lava can be seen at Kīlauea, where it is confined to the summit caldera. Kilauea remains at an alert level of WATCH, with no changes to indicate a migration of activity to elsewhere.

Mauna Loa volcano is not erupting, and remains at an alert level of ADVISORY. While an eruption does not appear to be imminent, the National Park Service has closed the summit, cabins and high-elevation areas due to increased seismicity.

On Monday, park officials said visitors should expect extremely high visitor concentrations going forward, with traffic delays and no parking at popular places during peak hours. From the National Park Service:

1. Know Before You Go. Visit the park website nps.gov/hawaiivolcanoes for eruption updates, alerts, what to do, and more before you arrive. Download the free National Park Service app – it’s a terrific source to help you explore the park. 2. Be Flexible. The park is open 24 hours, and the busiest time is between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. every day. Popular overlooks and parking lots are often full. Kīlauea summit is the main destination for most visitors, but there are many places to go in the park. Have alternate destinations in mind, and strongly consider arriving before 9 a.m. or after 9 p.m. 3. Be Respectful. Kīlauea and Mauna Loa are sacred and cherished landscapes. Be considerate of others and use your indoor voice at overlooks. Leave your mobile sound system at home. Point flashlights and headlamps at the ground to avoid blinding others.

The National Park Service also shared a new video, with tips on how to best experience the park during the busy holiday season.