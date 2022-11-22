(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday, as strong northeast winds and a significant north swell could impact Hawaiʻi island on Thanksgiving.

From the National Weather Service at noon on Tuesday:

A cold front is forecast to move quickly down the island chain Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day, bringing a brief period of showers. More significantly, strong northeast winds are expected to develop after the front passes, potentially resulting in a period of very windy conditions. Forecast confidence is high that most areas around the state will be impacted by these winds. You may want to consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving events to indoors, as well as postponing hanging any outdoor holiday decorations, which may become damaged or airborne with the strong winds. Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the area will generate a large north swell that will build Wednesday night, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with extreme high tides Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners, beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential of significant wave run-up along exposed north facing shores. This statement will be updated by 5 am HST Wednesday, November 23rd, or sooner if necessary.

In a 4 p.m. discussion, National Weather Service said the peak of the swell will likely trigger Warning level surf along north-facing shores, and will “coincide with the highest high tides of the month both early Thursday and Friday mornings.” The event brings the potential for harbor surges in Kahului and Hilo from Thanksgiving Day through the weekend.

On Tuesday evening, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an alert message, saying:

Consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving events indoors.

Consider postponing hanging any outdoor holiday decorations and securing outdoor canopies and awnings, which may become damaged or airborne.

Those with shoreline property or boats from Upolu Point in North Kohala south through Hamakua to Cape Kumukahi in Puna, please take this time to secure your property from high surf.

Officials say Hawaiʻi island beaches may closed without notice.