(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Environmental Management is reminding the public that all solid waste facilities on the Big Island will be closed for Thanksgiving.

The closure applies to all transfer stations, recycling centers, the landfill, the East Hawai‘i Organics Facility, the West Hawai‘i Organics Facility, the Hilo Reload Station, the HI-5 redemption centers at County facilities, and the Reuse Centers.

“We respectfully ask for your kōkua,” a County news release stated. “Please do not litter or illegally dump any materials at the closed Transfer Stations and Recycling Centers. Facilities are scheduled to resume normal operations on Friday.”