(BIVN) – With a cold front expected to move down the Hawaiian Islands tonight through tomorrow, possibly impacting the Big Island on Thanksgiving Day, the County of Hawaiʻi is making some adjustments ahead of the forecasted high winds and surf.

Camping permits for Thursday for Spencer Beach Park in Kawaihae are cancelled, a County update reported. Residents are being urged to move any planned outdoor Thanksgiving Day events indoors, and to postpone hanging any outdoor holiday decorations and securing all outdoor items which may become damaged or airborne.

The cold front “will generate a period of locally heavy rainfall in advance of the front, with strong northeast winds developing as the front passes,” said the National Weather Service on Wednesday. “Forecast confidence remains high that most areas around the state will be impacted by the strong and gusty northeast winds.”

Northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, are expected across Hawaiʻi island.

From the NWS Special Weather Statement:

Winds this strong can have some significant impacts including; damaging shingles, knocking down tree branches, blowing away tents and awnings, and making it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles. Also, be prepared for possible power outages. Please consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving events indoors, and postpone hanging outdoor holiday decorations as they may become damaged or airborne with these strong winds.

Also, a powerful low pressure system passing to the north will generate a large north swell that forecasters say has the potential to coinciding with extreme high tides on Thursday and Friday mornings. “Homeowners, beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential for high surf and significant wave run-up along exposed north facing shores,” the National Weather Service said.

For Thursday, the County of Hawaiʻi says the “Park & Ride” on Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo is being relocated to Kuawa parking lot near the intersection of Monono on Kuawa Street.

“Those with shoreline property or boats from Upolu Point in North Kohala south through Hāmākua and Hilo to Cape Kumukahi in Puna, please take this time to secure your property,” a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message stated. “Beaches may closed without notice.”