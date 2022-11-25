(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the High Surf Warning for northeast facing shores and the High Surf Advisory for west facing shores of Hawaiʻi Island to Saturday evening.

At 9 a.m., the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported several beach park closures:

Keokea in North Kohala

Coconut Island, Onekahakaha, Kealoha, and Waiʻolena in the Keaukaha-area of Hilo

“Additionally, due to ponding on Kalanianaole Avenue, there is a detour at the intersection of Kalanianaole and Kolea,” the civil defense radio message stated.

(UPDATE) – Just before noon, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that only Keokea, Coconut Island, and Onekahakaha remained closed.

From the National Weather Service at 3:50 a.m. on Friday:

A large medium period swell from the north-northeast direction (010-030 degrees) will move into Hawaiian waters today. North facing shores will continue to see warning level surf lasting through Saturday. Trade winds will begin to diminish today, and weaken further to light and variable on Saturday. High Surf Warnings (HSW) for north facing shores will likely be dropped into the High Surf Advisory range by Saturday night. High Surf Advisory conditions are likely to remain up along north facing shores from Saturday night through Sunday. A shift in swell direction will lead to lower surf heights along west facing shores today, the current High Surf Advisory was cancelled for all west facing shores, except west facing shores of the Big Island.

A Wind Advisory that was in effect earlier in the day on Friday is no longer in effect.