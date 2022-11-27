(BIVN) – Huge waves rolled into Hilo on Saturday, crashing over the Bayfront Highway and flooding surrounding parking areas.

As of Sunday morning, the High Surf Warning that was in effect for north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island was downgraded to a High Surf Advisory, as the north-northeast swell gradually lowers later tonight.

UPDATE – (Sunday, November 27 at 8:30 a.m.) – Due to high surf and debris, the Bayfront Highway in Hilo will remain closed today.

Also closed today: Beach parks of Laupahoehoe, Coconut Island, Onekahakaha, Waiʻolena, Richardson’s, and the Bayfront canoe area.

County officials say they plan to reopen Keokea and Kealoha Beach Parks this afternoon pending debris clearing.