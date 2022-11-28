(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park remains open, although there are a few closures, as a rare dual eruption from both Kīlauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes is ongoing.

A new eruption began at the summit of Mauna Loa late Sunday evening, and on Monday morning the eruption migrated to the northeast rift zone of the giant volcano. The eruption of Kilauea has been confined to Halemaʻumaʻu at the summit since it started back in September 2021.

However, the National Park Service is reporting a few Mauna Loa-related closures:

Mauna Loa Road was closed from the gate at Kīpukapuaulu Monday morning to vehicles.

The summit, cabins and high-elevation areas of Mauna Loa have been closed since early October when the volcano began to show signs of unrest and increased seismicity.

Mauna Loa Observatory Road outside of the park is also closed to the public.

The Federal Aviation Administration has also enacted a Temporary Flight Restriction encompassing a five nautical mile radius around Mauna Loa summit and 5,000 above ground level. Approved emergency response flights are excepted, the park says.

From the National Park Service: