(BIVN) – The eruption of Mauna Loa on the Northeast Rift Zone continued Tuesday morning. Here is the latest:

No property is at risk currently.

The longest and largest lava flow, issuing from Fissure 3, crossed the Mauna Loa Weather Observatory Road at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday night.

Lava is 6 miles (10 km) from Saddle Road at 7 a.m. HST this morning. The flow is estimated to be moving less than a mile per hour.

A new fissure (Fissure 4) opened at approximately 7:30 p.m. HST on Monday night downrift of Fissure 3.

The State of Hawaiʻi announced the closure of Unit J of the Kapāpala Game Management Area until further notice.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory at 9:12 a.m. HST:

The Northeast Rift Zone eruption of Mauna Loa continues, with several fissures and lava flows active. Several lava flows are traveling in a northeast direction. The longest and largest lava flow is issuing from fissure 3. This lava flow crossed the Mauna Loa Weather Observatory Road at approximately 8 p.m. yesterday evening, November 28, and the flow front was located approximately 6 miles (10 km) from Saddle Road at 7 a.m. HST this morning. This morning, fountains at fissure 3 are up to 25 m (82 ft) and fountains are fissure 4, which formed at approximately 7:30 p.m. HST last night, were 5-10 m (16-33 ft) tall. There is no active lava within Moku’āweoweo caldera, and there is no lava erupting from the Southwest Rift Zone. All lava flows are on the northeast flank of Mauna Loa. We do not expect any eruptive activity outside the Northeast Rift Zone. No property is at risk currently. There is a visible gas plume from the erupting fissure fountains and lava flows, with the plume primarily being blown to the North.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources: