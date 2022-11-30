(BIVN) – There were 1,012 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 1,169 cases reported last week. Of those, 108 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, a decrease from the 128 cases reported last week.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are seven (7) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.
- 96720 (Hilo) – 81 cases
- 96749 (Keaʻau) – 27 cases
- 96771 (Puna mauka) – 11 cases
- 96778 (Puna makai) – 16 cases
- 96740 (Kona) – 21 cases
- 96743 (Waimea/Kohala) – 11 cases
- 96727 (Honokaʻa/Hāmākua) – 11 cases
The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 4.6%, nearly the same as the 4.5% reported the week before.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There was a slight decline in newly reported COVID case counts across the State and the County of Hawaiʻi this week, compared to the week before.