(BIVN) – A landslide temporarily closed one lane on Highway 19 along the Hāmākua coast overnight.

Hawaii Police say both lanes are now open near the 21 mile marker at Maulua Gulch near Laupahoehoe, where a landline forced a one-lane close for several hours, as crews worked to removed the debris.

“Thank you for your patience,” police said in a community alert message.