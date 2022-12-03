UPDATE – (8:45 a.m. HST on Saturday, December 3)

Fissure 3 remains active. “As of 7:00 a.m. this morning, December 3, the flow front was about 2.5 mi (4 km) from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road). During the past 24 hours, the lava flow advanced at an average rate of about 40 feet per hour (13 meters per hour). Though the advance rate has slowed over the past 24 hours, the lava flow remains active.” (USGS)

“Fissure 4 is no longer active; HVO geologists observed only glowing cracks in the area of fissure 4 during the eruption monitoring overflight this morning.” (USGS)

(BIVN) – The eruption on the Northeast Rift Zone on Mauna Loa continued overnight. USGS webcams stationed around the giant Hawaiʻi island volcano show lava flowing down the mountain towards the north.

The Daniel K. Inouye Highway is open in both directions and no communities are threatened at this time.

“For your safety, the speed limit has been reduced to 35 miles per hour in the vicinity of Mauna Kea Access Road,” stated the Hawaii County Civil Defense on Friday evening. “A Lava Parking area has been opened across the Kahele Recreation Area. Please pay attention to the road and be considerate of others on the roadway.”

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Friday evening: