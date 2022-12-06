(BIVN) – There will be a change in the direction of traffic on Kalanianaʻole this week.
From the County of Hawaii:
DPW and Nan, Inc will be closing the mauka-bound lane and opening the makai-bound lane into Hilo town from Keaukaha on Thursday, December 8, at 7:00 am for striping of the roadway and shoulder maintenance.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and are asked to use caution when driving during the transitional period. Hawaiʻi Police Department will be on the scene to direct traffic.
The Department appreciates the public’s patience and apologizes for this inconvenience.
